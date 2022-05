After nearly 50 years, Grand Junction Fire Station3 will replace the existing station that’s been in service since 1975, and the new location is right next door. GJFD Fire Chief Ken Watkins says, “We do a lot of time based studies to figure out where the best place to place a fire station based on response times, and really this location was still the best place.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO