Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 08:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO