ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron, Rusk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Rusk THE...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dodge Center, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mantorville and Kasson around 615 PM CDT. Byron around 620 PM CDT. Pine Island around 625 PM CDT. Oronoco around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ringe, Potsdam, Danesville, Eden, Highway 57 And 570th Street, County Roads 6 And 15 and Salem Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 08:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy