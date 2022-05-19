ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Motion Picture Academy announces rule changes for 95th Oscars

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ai3G_0fisQyOw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9JaA_0fisQyOw00
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 18 PM Edition) 02:11

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday announced that films must debut in theaters to qualify for award consideration.

The move aligns with the Academy's pre-pandemic requirements.

"Films that, in any version, receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release will not be eligible for Academy Awards in any category," according to the rules posted by the Academy Tuesday.

However, the rules note that films released in such non-theatrical formats "on or after the first day of their theatrical qualifying run remain eligible."

Other rule changes were announced Wednesday including one that limits films to no more than three submissions in the original song category.

Nominations for the 95th Oscars will be announced on Jan. 24. and the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre on March 12.

Comments / 23

hsawaknow
1d ago

The Academy Awards are so over! They once meant something 50, 60,70,80 years ago but now, it's just a platform of talking heads. They are just💩 now

Reply(2)
26
Blinky Mixup
2d ago

with the Woke Apocolypse of Hollywood, no one with a brain will ever care about the Oscars again..

Reply
21
mizerbob
2d ago

The first and most important rule is to stop televising this abortion of a show.

Reply
20
Related
EW.com

Academy drops pandemic-era Oscars qualification rules 'as theaters have reopened'

The Academy has shifted its Oscars qualification rules for movies as theaters continue to reopen through the global COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Academy's board recently approved new rules and campaign regulations, the group announced Wednesday, with most changes being made to eligibility standards that temporarily changed amid theatrical closures throughout the outbreak.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock receives major offer from Oscars following Will Smith slap

The Academy Awards might be welcoming Chris Rock back to the 2023 Awards ceremony as the new host, a boss at ABC has teased. Chatting to Deadline about the controversial Oscars ceremony, which saw Will Smith slap Chris after he made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, ABC president Craig Erich said that he was open to Chris returning as the emcee next year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Motion Picture Academy#The 95th Oscars
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith makes return to TV for candid interview amid Oscars incident

Will Smith has been keeping a low profile since this year's Academy Awards which saw him infamously storm the stage and slap Chris Rock in a moment which shocked the world. But if you're wanting to see the Fresh Prince star back on your screens then you're in luck because the actor is a guest of honour on David Letterman's new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which landed on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Viola Davis Reveals a Director Called Her by His Maid’s Name, Speaks Out on Hollywood’s Slow Race Progress (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis joined Variety and Kering at the Cannes Film Festival for a powerful Women In Motion conversation in which she revealed a director once called her by his maid’s name. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor was talking about Hollywood’s perception of Black actors and how the amount of roles she can play remains limited due to her skin color, even at her A-list stature. “I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Financial World

Netflix's most expensive movie ever arrives

The project was announced back in 2020 when it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would star in an action thriller similar to the James Bond series. But what caught the most attention was the fact that the film has a budget of $ 200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive film to date.
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Ocean's Eleven Movie With Margot Robbie in 'Active Development' at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is reportedly in "active on a new Ocean's Eleven movie project with Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie. The film will be directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell), and is said to be set in 1960s Europe, which would make it a prequel to the original Ocean's Eleven movie with Geroge Clooney and Brad Pitt. That said, the script by Carrie Solomon is said to be "an original Ocean's Eleven," so it's unclear if there is much connective tissue between previous Ocean's Eleven and this new project.
MOVIES
The Independent

Viola Davis says a director she’d known for 10 years called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis has said that a director she’d known for years once called her by his maid’s name.The First Lady star was speaking about Black representation in Hollywood during a panel at Cannes film festival when she recalled the incident.The 56-year-old used it as an example of the micro-agressions Black actors experience “all the time” in the film industry.“I had a director who did that to me,” she said, per Variety. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise.”She continued: “I...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Netflix movies you can stream right now

What are the best Netflix movies? Many rivals have entered the streaming space, but the mix of acquisitions and in-house originals make Netflix top of the pile for sheer value. If you want the best movies, and best TV series, it’s still an essential platform. An aggressive push for...
MOVIES
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy