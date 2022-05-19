ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

“Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

An assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Market, where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman Saturday, told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The store employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up. The employee said she had to call her boyfriend and tell him to dial 911 and report the shooting.

Anderson said it’s unclear who hung up on whom.

A message was left with the union that represents Buffalo’s 911 dispatchers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
whee.net

How a hospital treated victims of the Buffalo shooting

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Dr. Michael Manka had just finished his shift at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, Saturday afternoon and was getting ready to head home. Then the hospital received a call: a gunshot victim was being transported. Soon, the center learned that there had been a mass shooting with multiple victims.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Dispatcher#Black People#Violent Crime#Tops Friendly Market#The Buffalo News
NBC News

The Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect allegedly posted an apparent manifesto repeatedly citing 'great replacement' theory

A manifesto allegedly written and posted by the suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people laid out specific plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the “great replacement" theory, the false idea that a cabal is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath woman arrested for assault with baseball bat

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat last month, police said. Trina Sullivan, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the incident. According to police, Sullivan and another woman were involved in an argument […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Dies Following Farm Tractor Accident In Chautauqua County

HANOVER – One man died following a motor vehicle accident in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon. Around 3:38 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover for a motor vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2021 Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
441K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy