Orlando Magic Star Makes All-Rookie Team

 3 days ago

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

MAY 18 WAGNER MAKES ALL-ROOKIE Magic forward Franz Wagner was named to the All-Rookie First Team Wednesday evening. He's listed on the first team alongside Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.

The Second Team is composed of Ayo Dosunmo, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland and Herb Jones.

Jalen Suggs was not named to either team.

MAY 17 IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT NBA Governors met Tuesday to discuss a number of items, including an in-season tournament that could go into effect by the 2023-24 season.

With the success of the Play-In Tournament, the league is looking to add another competition to spruce up competitiveness around the NBA.

MAY 16 WELTMAN TO REPRESENT AT LOTTERY Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman will represent the Magic at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.

Weltman represented the team last year, when the team grabbed the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

MAY 11 NBA COMBINE PLAYER LIST LIVE The NBA revealed a list that featured 76 prospects invited to participate in the league's combine, set from May 16-20 in Chicago — per The Athletic .

Players will have an opportunity to showcase their takes through drills and five-on-five workouts. Prospects hoping to hear their names on draft night will also conduct interviews with NBA teams. The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

MAY 9 MONTY WINS COACH OF THE YEAR Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season.

Through three seasons with the team, Williams has led the Suns to a .656 winning percentage.

The Suns are currently in the middle of their second consecutive deep playoff run and are looking to clinch their first NBA championship in franchise history.

MAY 9 JOKIC WINS MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won MVP honors for the 2021-22 season, as first reported by ESPN. Jokic's MVP award was his second in back-to-back seasons. His first came during the 2021 campaign after leading the Nuggets to the third seed of the western conference at 47-25.

In 2022, Jokic led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record without his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic led the Nuggets to the sixth seed this season, where they would lose in five games to the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic averaged career-highs of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 74 games. He received MVP honors over big men Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo — who finished second and third in the voting.

