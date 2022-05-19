ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Comic book tells Zelensky’s life story

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
TidalWave Comics released a comic book detailing the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

The comic book, “Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” is part of the company’s comic book series that focuses around politicians and political figures.

The 22-page book was written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Pablo Martinena. It was released days before the war between Ukraine and Russia hit the three-month mark.

“This was a challenging script to write. The publisher and I wanted to focus on the man beyond the media’s current focus – Ukraine’s war with Russia and Zelenskyy’s battle of wills with Putin. Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research,” Frizell said, according to TidalWave Comics.

Zelensky became popular as a comedian and actor before he was elected president.

Some of the money made from the comic book will go to the International Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

“This book means a lot to me because of my Ukrainian heritage. Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time,” publisher Darren G. Davis said. “It does not hurt that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a fascinating story.”

