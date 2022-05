Christian Andre Bennett, 30, of Lake Charles passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:43 p.m. at a local hospital. Christian was born on Jan. 6, 1992, in Lake Charles where he lived all of his life and attended Barbe High School. Before becoming disabled, he worked as a personal care attendant. Christian had an incredible gift for playing the piano with minimal lessons and was a self-taught creator of music. He will be remembered as a quiet and gentle soul.

