Presidential Election

Watters: Biden admin has been using Twitter as a political tool to control his image

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Watters said the Left is terrified of losing power as Elon Musk eyes a Twitter takeover Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The Left needs Twitter. For years, they've used it to push their narratives, take down political opponents, suppress any information that makes them look...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 15

nope
2d ago

Hahahahaha. Control his image? His image is of a doddering, confused angry old man. We already have his number. Some people took longer than others, some are still confused, but make no mistake, we know biden for what he is

Reply
12
Spartan
2d ago

Lying and fudging the numbers by using bots or non existent accounts(people ). Sounds familiar.You simply supply more voter ballets than there are actual people and you win an election or a popularity survey.

Reply(1)
9
