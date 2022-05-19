ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Brightline train arrives at Orlando International Airport stop

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Brightline train arrived at the...

www.fox35orlando.com

allears.net

NEWS: Orlando Airport Experiencing Delays Due To Severe Weather

When you’re heading to Orlando for vacation, there’s one big problem that you can’t always plan for — the weather!. Sure you can pack your ponchos and bring a change of clothes, but sometimes the weather shuts things down, especially during hurricane season. And if you’re traveling to (or from) Orlando today, you may experience some big delays at the airport!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida Traffic
fox35orlando.com

Orlando business owners along I-Drive North pushing for redevelopment

Orlando - Business owners are trying to redevelop International Drive (I-Drive) North and make it as nice as the south end by ICON Park. Along I-Drive North it’s out with the old and in with the new. This week PXG opened their upscale golf store. In other developments, business owner Micah Bass says he is going through permitting to build a new upscale apartment complex, as well as a food hall with 14 different restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Monster Jam World Finals come to Orlando's Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is hosting the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend and the monster trucks have pulled into Camping World Stadium where the best of the best will compete in the two-day championship event. "You pay for the whole seat, but you're only going to need the edge,"...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: First ‘Walt Disney World Store’ and The Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station Opening May 31st in Orlando

A new Walt Disney World Store will be opening on I-Drive in Orlando, Florida on May 31, alongside the new art installation. The ribbon-like art installation on the Hollywood Plaza parking garage will animate images of the golden Fab 50 statues when it is initially turned on. It will eventually feature other characters and celebrations, too.
ORLANDO, FL
#Brightline#Rail Service
NBC Miami

Oh Baby! Mom Gives Birth Mid-Flight on Plane Bound for Orlando

A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando landed with extra baggage after a passenger gave birth mid-flight. The airline posted about the incident Tuesday on Facebook, praising flight attendant Diana Giraldo for assisting the mother in giving birth. Giraldo helped the woman get to the lavatory at the back...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One shot, injured at Orlando gun show

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday morning during a gun show, according to Orlando police. Responders with Orlando fire and Orlando police were called to the fairgrounds at 4603 West Colonial Drive around 11 in the morning within a few hours of the gun show opening at 9 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Owner of iconic Orlando ice cream stand claims the business is being targeted after morning fire

The owner of Orlando institution Goff's Drive In says his business is being targeted after the second fire in two weeks on the property. Goff's suffered a fire on Friday morning that melted paint in the building and charred a desk. The fire came less than a month after an explosion damaged the building on May 4. Goff's shared photos of the holes that were blown in the building to Facebook.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News

Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a...
EDGEWATER, FL
allears.net

NEWS: A Disney Store Unlike Any Other is Coming to Orlando

Many parts of your Disney World trip may be incredibly exciting — from the very first churro you eat to the very last attraction you experience. But sometimes you can get a taste of Disney before you even step into the parks. Disney guests and Orlando locals alike will...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

See the sites around Central Florida with Bob's Balloons

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Is there a side of you that likes to walk a bit on the wild side? Well, if there is, and you love a breathtaking view, then an experience in Kissimmee near ChampionsGate will be right up your alley. In this week’s Florida on a Tankful, Spectrum News gets swept up in the air for a bucket list experience with Bob’s Balloons.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Hurricane names starting with this letter have been retired more

Orlando, FLA. – Each hurricane season comes with a list of storm names, that are regenerated every sixth year. The only time the names on the list change is when a storm name is officially retired. This process occurs each spring when members of the World Meteorological Organization’s hurricane committee review the previous hurricane season.
ORLANDO, FL

