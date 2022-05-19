Brightline train arrives at Orlando International Airport stop

Orlando - Business owners are trying to redevelop International Drive (I-Drive) North and make it as nice as the south end by ICON Park. Along I-Drive North it’s out with the old and in with the new. This week PXG opened their upscale golf store. In other developments, business owner Micah Bass says he is going through permitting to build a new upscale apartment complex, as well as a food hall with 14 different restaurants.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO