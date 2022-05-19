ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy Goes Off Over Peloton Memberships For House Staffers

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bu77s_0fisOyu000

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) is heated over a proposal for everyone in the House of Representatives to receive a Peloton membership.

Peloton , which sells internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills, allows monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media. The membership does not include or require a Peloton bike and offers thousands of live, on-demand classes, such as strength training and yoga.

McCarthy, who says members of the House were not involved in the decision, took to the House floor to blast the free memberships to the popular exercise company.

He seemed most frustrated with the fact that the stationary bike doesn’t go anywhere.

“It’s a $2,000 bike that you pay to use and pay to set up that doesn’t go anywhere. What’s a business like that?” McCarthy exclaimed.

The average cost of the Peloton All-Access Membership is $39 per month, and a Peloton App Membership costs $12.99 per month.

Under the contract with Peloton, which had been set to go into effect on Wednesday, the government would pay the company $10,000 up front and $10 per month for each staffer who chooses to use the perk, according to Fox Business . The outlet cited a source who said that if 12,000 staffers opted in for the benefit, it would cost taxpayers $120,000 a month.

A draft memo obtained by The Hill that was supposed to be sent to House staff last week announced that the House Center for Well-Being would make Peloton Corporate Wellness benefits available to House staff.

However, the memo regarding the memberships has been delayed, The Hill reported .

The Democratic chair of the Committee on House Administration, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, reportedly rejected the plan, according to the Daily Mail .

McCarthy wasn’t alone in condemning the proposed Peloton membership. Other Republicans pinned the blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and complained about the separate news that House staffers can now purchase alcohol online for delivery to their offices.

“Millions of Americans are experiencing increased financial burden due to inflation, and Pelosi is wasting tax dollars on providing Peloton memberships and a liquor store to House staff,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.).

Republican Drew Ferguson also took a dig at Pelosi, saying that “Americans can’t afford to buy groceries or put gas in their cars, and Nancy Pelosi decides now is a good time to open a Congressional liquor store on Capitol Hill.”

He added: “Washington Dems couldn’t be more out of touch.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 47

John Wood
2d ago

They still are allowed to vote remotely in the house so they don't have to show up for work but still reward themselves at taxpayers expense for a job well done !

Reply(1)
11
Sue Whitener
2d ago

why would we need to pay for their exercise program? they make enough off us to pay for their own plus some.

Reply
32
Jason bailey Thomason
2d ago

this news isn't shocking,what is ,is that one of their own is letting it out,hopefully they continue to cannibalize themselves.

Reply(2)
12
