ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Scottie Barnes Named Among NBA's All-Rookie First Teamers

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTrwD_0fisOfNR00

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been named to the NBA's first-team All-Rookie for his stellar 2021-22 campaign

It's official. To nobody's surprise, the NBA's 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, has earned first-team All-Rookie honors this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Toronto Raptors forward became just the ninth player in franchise history to earn first-team honors, joining Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Morris Peterson, Chris Bosh, Charlie Villanueva, Andrea Bargnani, and Jorge Garbajosa. Only 12 Raptors players have ever earned All-Rookie honors with Terence Davis being the most recent recipient of second-team All-Rookie honors in 2019-20.

Barnes, the surprising fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season while shooting 49.2% from the floor. He set a career-high with 31 points on March 18 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and finished just two assists shy of a triple-double in his first career playoff game, scoring 15 points and nabbing 10 rebounds in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 20-year-old is joined on the first team by Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Cleveland's Evan Mobley, Orlando's Franz Wagner, and Houston's Jalen Green.

The NBA will announce the recipients of All-Defensive honors Friday, followed by the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award winner Sunday, and All-NBA honors on Tuesday, May 22. Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award and could earn All-Defensive honors while Pascal Siakam is in the running for third-team All-NBA honors.

Further Reading

Can Toronto's unusual roster succeed in the playoffs? Take a look at the NBA's conference finalists

Pascal Siakam finally became 'The Guy' for the Raptors, but with Scottie Barnes coming, how long will it last?

Toronto's free agent track record raises concerns, but there are players available who fit the Raptors' biggest needs

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Marcus Camby
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Andrea Bargnani
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Jorge Garbajosa
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Morris Peterson
Person
Damon Stoudamire
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Charlie Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba History#The Toronto Raptors#The Los Angeles Lakers#Jalen Green
Yardbarker

LeBron Next Coach: 2 With Texas Ties Among Lakers Finalists

The list: former Texas Tech star and now Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Dallas Mavs assistant and NBA head coach Terry Stotts. Ham has previous ties to the Lakers organization as he was an assistant under former head coach Mike Brown from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

76ers’ Wing Matisse Thybulle Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

The Philadelphia 76ers ‘ season is, unfortunately, once again without a championship. The season featured many gut punches to both the team and the fan base, but there were also bright spots throughout the year. One player who perfectly represented both the bright spots of the season and the aforementioned gut punches was Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle didn’t end the season on a positive note, but he may have improved his stock as he was selected to the NBA’s All-Defense Second Team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Smart, Giannis highlight NBA All-Defensive teams

Newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is among the players selected to the NBA's 2021-2022 All-Defensive teams, the league announced Friday. Smart earned a spot on the first team alongside Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Sounds Off on Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

ESPN analyst Jay Williams recently said the Miami Heat were being disrespected by the media. Now, Williams has his share of criticism for the team. Williams criticized Heat center Bam Adebayo for not being effective Thursday against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. “Bam Adebayo,...
MIAMI, FL
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
539
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy