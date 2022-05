GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Patrick Lyoya was the first-born son. In his refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the role seemed to weigh on him. Lyoya even reflected upon it in a 2020 Facebook post, saying that “I’m the first son and I usually (mess) it up but this year I’m trying pop.” He wrote he hoped to do better in life.

