Dallas, TX

Career Institute students recognized for entrepreneurial spirit

By Javier Giribet-Vargas
dallasisd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas ISD Career and Technical Education department, Hilltop Holdings and the Dallas Education Foundation recognized the winners of a monthslong entrepreneurship contest that took place at Dallas ISD Career Institutes. The first, second and third place winners at each of the three Career Institutes received awards and prizes...

thehub.dallasisd.org

CBS DFW

Dallas College offers teacher apprenticeship program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As North Texas school districts struggle with staffing shortages, Dallas College is kicking off a first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program to help get well-trained educators into classrooms.The goal is to not only help students who want to become teachers, but also districts who are having a hard time filling positions."I'm looking forward to being able to work with the students, teach, get experience, which I desperately want," said Ramia Dawes, who is part of the first class of teaching apprentices.Dawes, a mother of two, is currently getting her Bachelor's degree in early childhood education at Dallas College."I've been...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Portrait of a Graduate: Carter senior plans to use full-ride scholarship to TCU to help her give back to her community

The email caused David W. Carter High School’s Kennedi Grant to scream so loud she momentarily disrupted a baseball game. Kennedi had been praying and constantly refreshing her inbox just for this: The email said she would receive a full scholarship valued at nearly $250,000 to Texas Christian University through the Community Scholars Program.
DALLAS, TX
dallasisd.org

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees names Stephanie Elizalde as the lone finalist in the superintendent search in unanimous vote

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees this evening named Stephanie Elizalde as the lone finalist in their superintendent search in a unanimous vote. There is now a 21-day state-mandated waiting period before Elizalde can officially become the next Dallas ISD superintendent. Elizalde is currently the superintendent of the Austin Independent...
DALLAS, TX
dallasposttrib.com

Rental Assistance Program Application Period End and Portal Closure

DALLAS – The City of Dallas Rent Relief Program will be ending the current application period and closing its Rent Assistance Program application portal to new applications on May 22, 2022. The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date in accordance with Emergency Rental Assistance program (ERA) prioritization requirements.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Nonprofit, county bringing farmers markets to food desert in Oak Cliff

For Oak Cliff, a nonprofit that works to bring opportunity to the southern Dallas neighborhood, is partnering with the county to host a series of farmers markets every first Saturday of the month to bring fresh produce to the community and support local farmers. This initiative is funded by The...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas CASA Hosts Cherish the Children Luncheon

WFAA-TV anchor Cynthia Izaguirre and Dallas Maverick CEO Cynt Marshall spoke before a sold-out crowd of 400 at Dallas CASA’s Cherish the Children luncheon May 6 about their commitments and connections to children in foster care. “I know firsthand what it means to show up for a child because...
DALLAS, TX
mckinneyonline.com

How Painted Tree plans to connect our homes with nature

In North Texas, there is no shortage of master-planned communities that boast resort-style pools and magnificent clubhouses. Tom Woliver, who is the co-founder and president of McKinney-based Oxland Advisors, wanted Painted Tree to be something very different. “Why do what’s already been done here? Why not create something unique?” he...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas to end Rental Assistance Program applications

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas announced today that the Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications on May 22, 2022.The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date, following Emergency Rental Assistance program requirements. The program is required to prioritize households that earn below 50% of the area mean income, $43,850 for a family of three, or in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.The city also prioritizes eviction status, and the applications received before May 22 will be prioritized according to these criteria.Applicants can check their status online. More information is available on the City of Dallas website.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas woman overcomes rare birth defect to graduate med school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas woman overcame a rare birth defect and is now about to finish med school at UNT Health Science Center. Taylor Orcutt was born with a left arm that ends at her elbow, but she refused to let anything stop her from her dream of becoming a pediatrician. She is headed to Wisconsin, where she'll begin a dual residency in pediatrics and internal medicine.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Ground Broken on site of Semi-Conductor Plant in North Texas

Ground was officially broken on Wednesday at Texas Instruments’ potential $30 billion investment groundbreaking ceremony in Sherman. Last year, Governor Abbott announced that TI selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS DFW

New build homes will remain in demand this summer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -- New build homes in the DFW area are still in hot demand, and will stay that way throughout the summer months.Builders say they are building more than ever, but they're facing major delays in getting those projects completed.Phil Crone is the Executive Officer of the Dallas Builders Association and said, "We are seeing record permits. Over 60-thousand of them last year here in the DFW area, but the closing the sales are lagging behind, and that is just indicative of the issues builder are having finding what they need to get the job done."Crone explains the...
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: 5 new businesses, restaurants to try in Richardson

With a variety of new restaurants, a jewelry store and a beauty supply center, these five businesses recently opened in Richardson. This list is not comprehensive. 1. Grow Me Coily has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Richardson off East Campbell Road. The beauty supply store opened April 23 at 955 E. Campbell Road, Ste. 300. Grow Me Coily offers a variety of hair care products, including shampoo, conditioner and a strengthening elixir that is designed to prevent hair loss, according to its website. 972-982-2592. https://growmecoily.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DALLAS, TX
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Millennial Entrepreneur Rikki Kelly Makes Historic Splash in Texas with Ego Tequila

When Rikki Kelly launched Ego Tequila in Dallas, Texas, this year, she became part of a select group of Black- and women-owned brands in the growing spirits industry in the United States. Hers is the first Black woman-founded tequila in Texas and only the third in the country. And she has set out to make her mark in a competitive landscape that has for long been the domain of older, white, male leadership.
DALLAS, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
DALLAS, TX

