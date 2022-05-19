Career Institute students recognized for entrepreneurial spirit

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -- New build homes in the DFW area are still in hot demand, and will stay that way throughout the summer months.Builders say they are building more than ever, but they're facing major delays in getting those projects completed.Phil Crone is the Executive Officer of the Dallas Builders Association and said, "We are seeing record permits. Over 60-thousand of them last year here in the DFW area, but the closing the sales are lagging behind, and that is just indicative of the issues builder are having finding what they need to get the job done."Crone explains the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO