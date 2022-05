The Attorney General's Office appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals Tuesday to uphold Washington's law that bans conversion therapy. According to Washington state law, children under the age of 18 are protected from being subjected to "conversion therapy", which is described as being a discredited and harmful practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. In 2018, Washington passed SB 5722 banning conversion therapy.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO