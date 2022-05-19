ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMT shot in Staten Island by man he was helping; suspect in custody: sources

By Aliza Chasan, Nicole Johnson, Shirley Chan, Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRbcH_0fisMoOO00

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — An on-duty emergency medical worker was shot in Staten Island on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim had responded to Forest Avenue near Bement Avenue for reports of a disorderly person outside of a Staten Island bar, NYPD Inspector Mark Molinari said.

The EMTs found the 37-year-old man, identified by police as Thomas McCauley, in front of the bar and put him into an ambulance, Molinari said. While being transported, McCauley allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a 25-year-old EMT in the shoulder. A revolver was recovered at the scene.

Another EMT in the ambulance, who was unharmed, pulled over after the shooting. Molinari said McCauley then fled out the back door of the ambulance. He was apprehended by a retired NYPD detective and an off-duty Department of Sanitation lieutenant shortly afterward.

Charges against the suspect are pending. He had one prior interaction with the NYPD, according to Molinari.

More Staten Island news

Molinari said after the suspect was apprehended, the unharmed EMT drove her injured partner to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment.

The EMT is not employed by the FDNY, an agency spokesperson said. He’s employed by RUMC, a spokesperson for the hospital later confirmed. He was described as being in stable condition.

Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to tackle gun violence in New York City. He and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell have launched a number of initiatives aimed at making the five boroughs safer.

“The number of shootings that we are responding to every night is despicable,” Adams said recently after an NYPD officer was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

PIX11

