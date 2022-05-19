Ellsworth Eagles Tennis Team Defeats Hermon 4-1
The Ellsworth Boy's and Girl's Tennis Teams defeated Hermon 4-1 on Senior Recognition Afternoon, Wednesday, May 18th at Ellsworth High School. Here are the results....wdea.am
The Ellsworth Boy's and Girl's Tennis Teams defeated Hermon 4-1 on Senior Recognition Afternoon, Wednesday, May 18th at Ellsworth High School. Here are the results....wdea.am
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0