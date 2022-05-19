Ellsworth Eagles Tennis Team Defeats Hermon 4-1

You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. However, this time it's not a build. This one is a little bit more on the leisurely side. How cool is this? Maine's popular builders will be hosting a lobster bake series at The Woodshed in Manchester to celebrate, well, all things Maine Cabin Masters. The dates are July 10, August 21, and September 11. They will all be held at the Manchester establishment. The Woodshed was an easy venue choice for the Masters, considering they run it at their official headquarters, the Kennebec Cabinet Company.

