Myrtle Beach, SC

EdVenture Children’s Museum in Myrtle Beach set to re-open Saturday

By Hallie Brown
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The EdVenture Children’s Museum in Myrtle Beach is set to re-open in its new larger space Saturday in the Market Common.

The new location is 4005 Howard Ave. in the Market Common.

The new space features a play Publix grocery store, a dentist’s office, a doctor’s office, an auto work center, a special toddler-only area, and a variety of maker spaces.

In addition to the exhibits, there is also a classroom space that will allow for demonstrations and performances to smaller groups.

“I think it’s important that we offer the workforce development in here because children might have parents that work in a grocery store, that work in a doctor’s office that work in the dentist, and they can come in here and actually explore and see what it’s like to work in those positions,” EdVenture Myrtle Beach Manager Jessica Gregory said.

The museum opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.

Admission to EdVenture Myrtle Beach is $8 for children and adults, and $7 for seniors, military and educators.

Reduced admission is available for families who receive SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid Benefits.

