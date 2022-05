The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to do a major restoration project on Zarembo Island, about 15 miles west of Wrangell. But first, they need people to move their cars. Wrangell District Ranger Clint Kolarich says that the parking lot at Roosevelt Harbor has been a problem for decades. Recently, the Wrangell Ranger District got funding through a timber sale to restore the area. The project is set to take place between June 1 and the start of deer hunting season on August 1. So by the end of this month, vehicle owners need to move their cars to the nearby parking area at Deep Bay.

WRANGELL, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO