ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, OH

University School beats Fairless 11-1 in Division II sectional baseball title game

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgoI3_0fisM7iW00

Fairless lost its Northeast District Division II sectional baseball final game Wednesday at University School 11-1 in six innings.

The Falcons were led offensively by Trevor Horrisberger, Zack Long and Justin Burkett, who all had base hits.

Tyler Gaal had the only RBI on the night for Fairless (7-15).

The entire East District baseball and softball tournament scheduled was postponed early in the day Wednesday due to uncertain weather and rescheduled for Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: University School beats Fairless 11-1 in Division II sectional baseball title game

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Track & Field: Division. I district results

Fitch was the host school of the OHSAA Division. I Track & Field district finals and some of the best athletes from across Northeast Ohio came to Austintown. The Falcons were one of six area programs to compete, along with Warren G. Harding, Howland, Chaney, Canfield, and Boardman. Fitch did the best out of all local programs as they finished the highest in both the Boys and Girls team in points.
CANFIELD, OH
ignatiuswildcats.com

Saint Ignatius High School Celebrates Spring Signing Day

OHIO CITY, Oh - On May 18, Saint Ignatius High School celebrated 24 student-athletes taking the next step in their athletic careers. Each of these men has put in a tremendous amount of work to get to today, heading to the next level. Let's meet the Wildcats who signed their letter of intent to become student-athletes in college. 24 student-athletes were head to 22 universities/colleges and seven sports were represented for Spring Signing Day.
OHIO CITY, OH
WFMJ.com

OSU's 2010 football season could be restored, here's what Tressel has to say...

YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Cleveland pitcher Sam McDowell to appear at Lakewood event

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Former Cleveland pitching great Sam McDowell is scheduled to be at O’Toole’s Pub in Lakewood on Monday, May 23, for a podcast event and book signing. Fox Sports broadcaster and St. Ignatius alumnus John Fanta will be hosting the podcast with McDowell and Marty Gitlin, who worked with the pitcher on his autobiography. Tickets are $25, which includes a buffet (pizza, chicken wings and hot dogs). A silent auction also is scheduled.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Navarre, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
wadsworthbruin.com

Six Wadsworth High School Staff Members Retire

By the end of the 2022 school year, six staff members will be retiring from their positions at Wadsworth High School. John Burton, a former WHS Biology teacher who has coached Cross Country and Track for the past 28, is officially resigning from the position this year. Burton’s love for...
WADSWORTH, OH
barbertonherald.com

New high school coming

At their latest committee work session, Barberton City Council met the principal of Barberton’s new high school. Matt Arshnikoff introduced himself and his institution, Towpath Trail High School. “We’re a dropout recovery school,” Arshnikoff said. “We’re not here to take anything away from Barberton High School. We’re here for...
BARBERTON, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth High Welcomes a New Principal For The 2022-2023 School Year

Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Wadsworth High School will be admitting an additional principal into the building. This position is going to be taken by Keri Hamsher, who currently works within the Rittman school district. The position became available following Kirk Kresowaty’s retirement. He is the current attendance clerk...
WADSWORTH, OH
iheart.com

Here's How Much Ryan Day Will Make This Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day is getting a contract extension and a pay increase. The move was announced by the university Wednesday, and is pending approval by the Board of Trustees. Day will now have a base salary of $9.5-million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Falcons#Division Ii#University School 11 1
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie spring walleye fishing in full swing: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fishing reports from charter captains and walleye tournament anglers have spotlighted the outstanding early-season walleye fishing in the deeper waters of the Central Basin of Lake Erie. The Western Basin of Lake Erie is usually a post-spawn hot spot in May, but this year Cleveland area fishermen are finding their home waters off Cleveland and Lorain can’t be beat.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s Quail Hollow Park has a rich history

Blue skies and warm temperatures meant it was a perfect day for hiking. It was our first hiking trip of the year without barren trees. The leaf canopy was a bright kelly green, the brush along the trail was a darker forest green, and wildflowers were held high on light green stems. While enjoying hiking trails, we could not get enough of all the shades of green.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Experts explain large hornets spotted in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension Service in Trumbull County is responding to several reports of large hornets in the area. The Extension said on its Facebook page that those insects are not the Asian Giant Hornet, also known as the “Murder Hornet”. Experts say pictures emailed to the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tim McGraw kicks off summer music at Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The outdoor concert season is kicking off ahead of summer and in northeast Ohio award-winning country star Tim McGraw kicked things off at Blossom Music Center. What You Need To Know. Tim McGraw kicked off the summer concert season at Blossom Music Center. The concert...
MUSIC
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy