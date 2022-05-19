Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Eastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri Western Dyer County in west Tennessee Southwestern Obion County in west Tennessee North central Lauderdale County in west Tennessee Lake County in west Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McDougal to near Arbyrd to near Bay, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Blytheville, Kennett, Caruthersville, Malden, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Portageville, Hayti, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Rector, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Reelfoot Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DYER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO