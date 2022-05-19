ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Eastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri Western Dyer County in west Tennessee Southwestern Obion County in west Tennessee North central Lauderdale County in west Tennessee Lake County in west Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McDougal to near Arbyrd to near Bay, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Blytheville, Kennett, Caruthersville, Malden, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Portageville, Hayti, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Rector, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Reelfoot Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GREENE...EASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI EASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corning to Cardwell to near Jonesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Kennett, Piggott, Manila, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal and Crockett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GREENE...EASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI EASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corning to Cardwell to near Jonesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Kennett, Piggott, Manila, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal and Crockett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY SOUTHEASTERN CONWAY...SOUTHWESTERN FAULKNER AND NORTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Arkansas.
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Arkansas. Target Area: Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, north central Saline and northwestern Pulaski Counties through 745 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williams Junction, or 12 miles northeast of Hot Springs Village, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houston... Little Italy Wye Mountain... Williams Junction Bigelow... Fourche Antioch in Perry County... Wye Oak Grove in Perry County... Thornburg Pleasant Valley in Perry County Reform Paron MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GREENE...EASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI EASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corning to Cardwell to near Jonesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Kennett, Piggott, Manila, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal and Crockett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AR

