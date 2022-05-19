Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GREENE...EASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI EASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corning to Cardwell to near Jonesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Kennett, Piggott, Manila, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal and Crockett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0