Clarksburg, WV

First 90° of the year expected this week

By Scott Sincoff
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Rap music from 2002 said it best.

It’s getting Hot in Herre.

Nelly

Temperatures will be skyrocketing into the 90s as we wrap our week. The forecast high in Clarksburg and Morgantown is expected to be 91 degrees on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jctmt_0fisKL3r00
Average first 90° day compared to Friday’s forecast (WBOY)

That is about two-to-three weeks earlier compared to the average first 90-degree day, which usually occurs during the first third of June.

WATCH THE WEATHER: StormTracker 12 Interactive Radar

Elkins, on the otherhand, doesn’t see their average first 90-degree day until around Independence Day, but Elkins has only hit 90 degrees during 70% of the years during the 1991-2020 climate period; that means that it doesn’t happen all the time.

Why is this heat happening?

A surge of warm air is coming in from the west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VF1T_0fisKL3r00
Temperature forecast map for Friday (WBOY)

This is dividing the country on a frigid trend in the Great Plains and sweltering heat for the eastern half of the United States. On top of it, moisture will increase from the Gulf of Mexico. This will make it feel extremely warm and sticky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ard1_0fisKL3r00
Moisture forecast (WBOY)

Dew points will be in the 60s Thursday through Sunday bringing enough moisture in the air to make it feel muggy and uncomfortable.

On top of things, it will also provide moisture to help spark thunderstorms this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XNN7_0fisKL3r00
Heat index forecast Friday through Sunday (WBOY)

The heat index – the combination of warmth and moisture – will make it feel near 90 beginning Friday in north-central West Virginia.

During this hot weather, it is a good idea to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFmHj_0fisKL3r00
Heat safety tips (WBOY)

In addition – make sure to stay hydrated, check on your elderly, children, and neighbors as well as to reduce your furry friends time outside on hot pavement.

