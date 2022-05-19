National Police Week memorial ceremony in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is National Police Week, a time set aside to honor and remember the members of law enforcement that have died in the line of duty.

At the Springfield Police Headquarters, the community stood in solidarity to remember the 17 Springfield officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between 1675 to 2012.

Springfield police officers and the families of survivors came together to pay their respects in front of the memorial. Music was played and speeches were given to commemorate their memories and never forget the many who have served the community of Springfield.

Police Superintendent Clapprood could not be in attendance since she tested positive for COVID-19, but in a news release to 22News she said “my thoughts and prayers are with all of the survivors’ families this week and always.”

