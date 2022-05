BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Welcome to Lake Michigan. In order to cast our net, we needed a captain, so we found one of the best in the business! Captain Russ Clark. “It is really great we have a fishery here where we catch salmon and trout right in our own backyard,” says Captain Clark. “It’s a fishery that people go to Alaska for salmon, and it’s pretty amazing we get them right here in Benton Harbor Saint Joe.”

