ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin McCarthy went on a 10-minute House floor rant about ... Peloton

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McCarthy spent nearly 10 minutes on the House floor Wednesday ranting about Peloton, an exercise company that became widely popular early in the coronavirus...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Ap#The Peloton#Vip#American#Fox Business#The Capitol Police
Rolling Stone

High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Elise Stefanik is the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. She is a member of the party’s leadership, in other words, elevated last year by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. She’s also one of a growing contingent of conservatives who have brushed up against the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, a white supremacist tenet holding that white people are being replaced by people of color and, politically speaking, that Democrats are deliberately trying to flood the U.S. with immigrants in order to gain an electoral advantage. The mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday was...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy