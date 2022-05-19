ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in MacArthur Center mall shooting turned himself in 6 weeks later, according to court documents

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
Man wanted in MacArthur Center mall shooting turned himself in 6 weeks later, according to court documents Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 39-year-old man at large since April has been arrested on charges he fatally shot a man and injured two other people in Norfolk’s MacArthur Center mall.

Gary L. Moore, of Virginia Beach, turned himself into authorities Wednesday, according documents filed in Norfolk General District Court. He is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three firearm charges.

Moore appeared by videoconference Thursday morning for his arraignment on the charges. His next court appearance is May 26. Moore said he plans to hire his own attorney.

The shooting happened April 2 in the MacArthur Center mall. Police filed charges against Moore April 6.

Officers responded to the mall, located in the heart of downtown Norfolk, shortly before 6:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Three people were shot, including 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney, of Norfolk, who was pronounced dead at the scene . A man and a woman also were injured.

Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told several media outlets at the time that the shooting seemed to be sparked by an argument about money.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

