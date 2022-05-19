ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Republican candidates for Illinois governor trade jabs in Daily Herald Editorial Board forum

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWJgU_0fisHlqq00

The battle to win the Republican primary for Illinois governor is heating up as the candidates head down the stretch to the June 28 showdown. They squared off in a forum hosted by the Daily Herald Editorial Board on Wednesday.

Looking to court Chicagoland voters unhappy with how their children are being educated, Jesse Sullivan took a shot at unions and so-called "woke ideology."

"Talking about sexuality and gender identity in the curriculum, kindergarten through third grade," Sullivan said. "That we believe is wrong, that you should not be doing that. That's the place of parents and a certain set of values."

SEE ALSO | Richard Irvin dodges questions on abortion, Trump at 1st Chicago-area news conference

Joined by parents and former teachers, Sullivan took aim at the Chicago Teachers Union in particular, which he called radical.

Sullivan is calling for school choice and returning power to parents, along with a ban on political giving by teachers unions.

SEE ALSO | Pair of TV ads take aim at Darren Bailey before early voting begins

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said this amounts to an attack on women, who make up 80% of its ranks.

"Jesse Sullivan will have more of a headline today for his attacking women that he does for anything that's visionary about his platform," Davis Gates said. "And so this is a stunt."

But while Sullivan was playing offense, he was also on the defensive when it comes to an ad by Richard Irvin attacking his service with the military. The ad states "Jesse Sullivan repeatedly implied he is a combat veteran knowing full well he was not in the military."

Sullivan launched his own ad in response, stating, "Jesse Sullivan was an army civilian deployed by the Department of Defense to Afghanistan."

On Wednesday, Sullivan calling Irvin a lying, professional politician.

EXCLUSIVE | Richard Irvin reacts after Ken Griffin drops another $25M in campaign coffers

"He is way too liberal for the conservative base," Sullivan said. "So what does he do? He tells lies and he uses millions and millions and millions of dollars to tell those lies."

As the Republicans went after one another at the Daily Herald forum, Darren Bailey and Irvin also accused one another of lying.

Irvin's campaign defending the ad against Sullivan, saying it tells voters all they need to know about Sullivan.

Sullivan said that he did serve alongside soldiers, even though he was in Afghanistan as a civilian intelligence analyst.

Comments / 10

Kathleen Mccall
2d ago

Vote! Republican with America first agenda! Public safety emergency called more police officer on the street new businesses needed

Reply(1)
7
Tamcat
3d ago

Maybe a governor should care kids on the south side can’t sit on their porch or even on a couch in their living room without being killed by stray bullets . In gun free Chicago only the criminals have guns and the prosecutors don’t prosecute ever !

Reply(1)
2
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Drama heats up in the Secretary of State Democratic Primary

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — We are now less than 40 days away from the June primaries. It is business as usual in Illinois politics. Political ads and personal jabs are now being thrown around in nearly every race, including the Democratic Primary for Secretary of State. Current Chicago City Clerk,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
hoiabc.com

State population undercounted in 2020 census, now largest ever

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The population of Illinois went above 13 million for the first time ever, Governor JB Pritzker’s office said. According to newly released data from the US Census Bureau Thursday, the 2020 census undercounted Illinois’ population by nearly two percent, for a total of 250,000 residents. It’s something many here in the River City are celebrating.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois constitutional amendment faces first legal challenge Friday

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The June primaries may be about a month away, but come November, Illinois voters will have the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment. This amendment faces the first legal challenge on Friday. “The goal of this lawsuit is to keep this unconstitutional measure off the...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Report Shows Illinois Property Tax Bills Have Grown 268 Percent Since 1990

A report shows that Illinois property taxes have far outpaced household incomes and home values since 1990. Tax bills per household have grown 268% since 1990, while average home values have grown only 114%. According to the nonprofit Wirepoints, the average household now owes nearly $4,400 in residential taxes each...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Census Bureau: Illinois Was Undercounted, Actually Gained Population Since 2010

It’s been a key point of criticism against the state of Illinois for years. But now it appears that instead of losing population over the past decade, Illinois actually gained a quarter-of-a-million new residents. The U.S. Census Bureau now acknowledges that additional data compiled after the official census indicates that the state’s population was undercounted in 2020 by nearly two-percent. That means that instead of losing 18,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, the state actually gained nearly 250,000 people during that time.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ctu
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy