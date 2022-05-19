Yelp’s first Chief Pizza Officer names Maui spot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Yelp recently announced their first-ever Chief Pizza Officer who will serve as the authority on all things pizza. With his new role, Lupe Castillon-Mendoza will travel across the country to discover new pizza trends to share with the Yelp community and settle some of the greatest pizza debates. Does pineapple really belong on pizza?

One pizza spot he’s excited to try is Flatbread Company on Maui.

“They have a pizza known to tourists as the REAL Hawaiian pizza,” Castillon-Mendoza told Yelp. “It is a house made mango bbq sauce, local juicy pineapples, goat cheese, mozzarella, but the real stunt of the century is they use REAL kalua pork instead of Canadian bacon! REAL KALUA PORK!!!!!! People who have had it say it is really life changing!”

Flatbread Company is located at 89 Hana Hwy, Paia, HI 96779, open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Castillon-Mendoza shared that his favorite kind of pizza right now is a fun mix of sweet and savory on a thin pizza with a puffy crust. It’s why his favorite topping is a piece of fruit or caramelized onion.

One city he thinks every pizza lover should visit is the Bay Area.

“California pizza is gonna be a nice thin pie with a lot of fresh local veggies! If you are in the Bay Area stop by a Pizza-My-Heart they do this so well and are all around the place,” he told Yelp. “And I will let you in on a lil secret. If you buy a shirt for $7 you get a FREE SLICE! So it is basically a two-in-one. You get a great slice and walk away with a cute shirt as a memento of your trip.”