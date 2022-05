PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria is the best place to live in Illinois and 50th best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. The publication said it analyzed the 150 most populated areas in the U.S., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor, and other resources.

