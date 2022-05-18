ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick cops: Avoid Route 70 eastbound in town due to crash investigation

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Update: Route 70 east has reopened to traffic, according to police.

BRICK - Police are asking motorists to avoid Route 70 east between Van Zile Road and Morris Avenue for the next couple hours due to an ongoing investigation into a motor vehicle crash that took place on May 5 .

Detours are in place and officers on scene are redirecting traffic from Route 70 down Van Zile Road to Old Squan Road, and then back onto Route 70, police said.

Officers are on the closed portion of the highway using equipment — such as lasers — to conduct measurements of the scene.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Brick cops: Avoid Route 70 eastbound in town due to crash investigation

