Blue-green algae bloom detected in Cape Coral canals

By Claire Lavezzorio
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Blue-green algae is back in Cape Coral canals.

City crews detected a bloom spanning 20-acres and six freshwater canals near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Surfside Boulevard.

In response, the City has put out health alert signs warning people to stay out of the water and to keep their pets away.

In a new water quality memo, the City said rapid housing growth, a large sports field complex and extensive landscaping in new developments may be to blame.

Now, it’s mobilizing with a contractor, Solitude Lake Management, to treat the entire system with a peroxide-based algicide. That work could start as early as Monday, May 23.

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani, who’s studied freshwater canals for decades, said if you treat too quickly, there could be unintended consequences.

“When you use a product to reduce algae, there are some secondary effects. If it drives the oxygen too low, it can cause a fish kill,” said Cassani.

Cassani said the City is too late to prevent algae blooms. He believes contractors will have to play catch-up heading into the summer months.

“You’re behind the game if you’re doing reactionary damage control and that’s the situation we’re in now,” said Cassani.

The City said it’s currently looking into long-term solutions.

ABC7 Fort Myers

