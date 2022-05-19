ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher shares story of attack at Tucson charter school

By Brian Brennan
 6 days ago
The Da Vinci Tree Academy normally welcomes visits from parents.

“Monday morning a parent comes in the room. I was going to treat her like any other, greet them, and say good morning,” said Science Teacher Ralph Battaline. “This parent just kept coming.”

He says the mother knocked him to the floor.

“She was taking shots at me. A few blows with her feet. My main thing was to keep my head away from her.”

Battaline says he did not fight back, hoping the woman would just calm down.

RELATED: Mom assaults teacher at Da Vinci Tree Academy

“Unfortunately, that did not happen. She picked up the chair. I lifted my foot to stop it, and some of the students came in.”

Principal Matt Roll says the mother was also making allegations about inappropriate contact between Battaline and her child. Roll says surveillance video shows there was never any contact. The Tucson Police Department confirms there is no indication of inappropriate contact at this time.

"There was no touch, there was no contact. We have all the video records, and TPD now has them as well. The incident in question never happened,” said Roll.

Police documents show two students and other teachers jumped in to protect Battaline.

“I owe a lot to those two students. I am not going to forget what they did. The same with the teachers too.”

The mother is facing felony charges of aggravated assault on a school employee , aggravated assault on a minor, and interfering with an educational institution.

——-
KOLD-TV

Deputy-involved shooting kills one in Arizona City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man at an Arizona City home on Monday, May 23. Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road. The caller, who owned the home, reportedly said a man armed with a large knife was threatening to take his own life in the front yard.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
