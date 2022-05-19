Alaska State Troopers: Kodiak boy died of hypothermia

A 7-year-old Kodiak boy whose body was found after being missing a week died from hypothermia, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

Two people recreating in the Pillar Mountain area found the body of Sawyer Cipolla on Sunday.

“No signs or indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found,” troopers said in a statement.

Troopers said preliminary information from the State Medical Examiner corroborates the agency’s determination. Troopers have closed their investigation.

The boy went missing May 7, prompting law enforcement, military, first responders and about 2,500 volunteers to search an area covering more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometers).