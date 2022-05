Alice Arlene Guth Wyrick, 69, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in a local care facility. Mrs. Wyrick was born on Nov. 15, 1952, in Lake Charles, where she resided all of her life. She was a 1970 graduate of LaGrange High School where she was a Gatorette. She furthered her education at McNeese State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education and was a founding member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Mrs. Wyrick taught numerous years in Calcasieu Parish before retiring in 2012. She was of the Methodist faith.

