Hero Central Maine Power Workers Rescue People From Burning House
By Cooper Fox
B98.5
3 days ago
When a trio of Central Maine Power employees started their workday on Wednesday, they probably never thought they'd close out their day as heroes. But, that is exactly what happened. According to the KJ, just before 3 PM on Wednesday, Central Maine Power workers Adam Douin, Jeffrey Dyer, and...
A pair of power line workers in Richmond, Maine were able to save a woman’s life after her home went up in flames while she was still inside. Adam Douin and Jeff Dyer, working with neighbors, were able to put up a ladder to reach the woman trapped on the second floor before firefighters responded to the scene.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is headed to York County, home to fascinating history, a long artistic tradition, spectacular natural beauty and of course, a diner! Ted stops by a one-time ski resort turned conservation area. In Sanford, he grabs a bite at the Third Alarm Diner, finds a hit with the Sanford Mainers baseball team, and catches up with a theater company in Saco. In Alfred, Ted explores the history of the area’s once-thriving Shaker community. And he wraps it all by sampling one of Maine’s famous Holy Donuts.
SOLON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an apartment fire in Solon that left nine people without a place to live. The fire was reported Wednesday night on North Main Street, according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports flames broke out in a kitchen,...
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Knowing what to do when faced with an emergency is important, especially when it comes to controlling bleeding from a severe injury. Thursday marked National Stop the Bleed Day. According to the American Red Cross, it takes just five minutes to suffer severe blood loss and...
Maine State Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Augusta. Augusta Police are working with State Police after 36-year-old Tyler Morin of Lewiston was shot to death. Officials say the shooting took place just before 11:00 Friday morning at Ready Road Service Towing Company, 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.
A Maine Game Warden and his K9 worked together to locate an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Friday. The girl had gone missing at around 9:00 Friday morning from her home on the Square Road in St. Albans. The girl's family began looking for her at around 9:00 in the morning and then called 911 when they found no sign of her. Members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office were first on the scene and they quickly requested K9 assistance from the Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service.
RICHMOND, Maine — A woman was rescued by her neighbors during a house fire in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the home on Loon Drive early in the afternoon. According to Gardiner Fire Cheif Richard Sieberg, crews were already battling a fire a few towns away. They arrived to find the home along the shore of the Cobbosseecontee Stream engulfed in flames.
According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, a Lewiston man is dead following a Friday shooting at an Augusta business. The newspaper is reporting that the deceased man is 36 year old Tyler Morin. The shooting reportedly took place at Ready Road Service on Riverside Drive. According to a representative for...
While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
AUGUSTA, Maine — No arrests have been made yet as police investigate a morning shooting in Augusta Friday morning. Few details have been released. Augusta and Maine State Police were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive around 10:55 a.m. That is where they found the body of 36-year-old Tyler Morin from Lewiston.
According to multiple reports on Facebook, as well as photos submitted to us from a local listener, it appears as though a car has crashed through the Circle K on Capitol Street in Augusta. Details were unavailable as to specifically when on Wednesday afternoon the incident occurred, or whether anyone...
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The city of Biddeford is trying to put a dent in the current housing crunch. City Councilors just gave the green light for a massive new development project with more than 216-units. The proposed development includes nine buildings with 24 units in each building. The property...
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an incident that ended in him allegedly stabbing his neighbor. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday night in the Maine town of Mechanic Falls, WGME reported. Apparently there was an ongoing altercation between neighbors on Callahan Circle. The...
A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say they found a burning rag hanging out of a vehicle’s gas cap, Somersworth police said. Officers responded to the area of Indigo Hill Road around 11:44 on Thursday night where they found a the rag hanging out of a resident’s vehicle.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
The early-season heat expected in western Maine could be record-breaking. It could also be very dangerous for Maine residents. "Your typical hottest day in mid-July? We're going to pretty much get that this weekend," said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Gray ME. According to...
If you know me, you probably known that I am an adventurous eater. I am all about trying new restaurants. That's one of the reasons I was super excited when I spotted a new food truck parked along Western Avenue in Augusta. I had spotted the Shawarma Express trailer parked...
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
CASCO — One neighbor wishes to have the non-buildable lots he owns on Thomas Pond removed from the Resource Protection District (RPD) zone. In order for a zone change to occur, the matter would have to go to annual town meeting. More than 75 people showed up to the...
Comments / 2