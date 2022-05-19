ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD names lone finalist for superintendent to replace Michael Hinojosa

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas ISD has named its lone finalist to take over as the superintendent for the largest school district in Texas. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was chosen by the Board of Trustees as the lone finalist to take over for Dr. Michael Hinojosa. Most recently, Dr. Elizalde has been...

www.fox4news.com

