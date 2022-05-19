ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High school students in Las Vegas walk out in support of abortion rights

By Jeremy J. Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDWqV_0fisDGFv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas students staged a walk-out Thursday afternoon in support of abortion rights.

Clark High School students were protesting for abortion rights following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that indicated the court could overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months.

8 News Now spoke with some protesters who said it’s their body, and their choice.

With protests happening across the country as demonstrators vocalize their opposition to Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned, senior Blu Mehari said she didn’t want to miss her opportunity to be heard.

“I think it’s too important to miss. I mean, it’s been law for almost 50 years now,” she said. “It protected the right to abortion for people all over the country, it’s just absolutely essential to me that I came out here today.”

Mehari said people should not be afraid of abortion.

“Abortion is healthcare, it’s just another choice that people have the right to make about their bodies,” she added. “I know so many people who have gotten pregnant at this school who have relied on access to abortions to continue their lives, to continue their education.”

Armaan Parkih took the same stance when he decided to organize the rally.

“I have a lot of friends, obviously female friends, who shouldn’t have to deal with their rights being infringed upon,” he told 8 News Now. “You don’t know the realities of what people go through, and that’s why we need to stand up. That’s why we need to protest.”

Throughout the afternoon, students rallied outside the school for more than 30 minutes holding protest signs, chanting, and writing messages for abortion rights on the sidewalks.

More than 50 students showed up in support of the protest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 27

Skye
2d ago

High school students are clueless about real life. I suggest the schools show a film on how late term abortion tests a baby apart or burns it to death while it writhes in pain.

Reply(2)
10
Jan Bengston
2d ago

49th in the nation. Do you really think these kids are very knowledgeable about ANYTHING?? Like MURDER is healthcare.

Reply
11
S.J
1d ago

Sad. These kids are being taught it’s ok to murder an unborn child. They are blinded to the truth. To easily dispose another life growing inside is the ultimate of selfishness.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

State, feds investigating dangerous fungal cases at Las Vegas hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The culprit here is a fungus that for some people can be very dangerous. “Well, the infection is a fungal infection that can cause a serious problem but it's among people who are hospitalized with other issues, to begin with. So, while it's a concern for hospitalized patients, it's not a concern for the general public,” says UNLV assistant professor of Epidemiology Brian Labus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Protest#Clark High School
news3lv.com

Emergency substitute teacher license ending for CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From rising violence to teacher shortages, and the need for substitutes to fill in, Clark County schools continue to face challenges. But, it could get worse, as a state of emergency declared by the governor earlier this year is coming to an end. That state...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Las Vegas, NV: Varsity girls softball team from Needles High School in Needles, California wins Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s 2022 Nevada 2A State Championship.

Picture: Retired Councilman Gudmundson (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: Varsity girls softball team from Needles High School in Needles, California have won the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s 2022 Nevada 2A State Championship winning against the Pershing County High School varsity girls Mustangs softball team from Lovelock, Nevada. The Nevada 2A...
NEEDLES, CA
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy