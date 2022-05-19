1-night encore showing of rom-com will feature Tri-Cities cast member QA

“All Sorts” is returning to the Fairchild Cinemas in Richland for a one-night-only screening, with a Q&A led by a Tri-Cities teacher who is in the film. It will play Wednesday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

The locally-made, independent comedy came to Richland in March and sold out the screenings for both nights, leading to the movie being shown for a third night.

One viewer even attended all three screenings because he was so excited about the show coming into town, said “All Sorts” director J. Rick Castañeda, a Yakima Valley native.

Multiple people who could not make it to those screenings have been consistently asking when the next one would be, and with the help of Fairchild Cinemas, Castañeda was able to make Wednesday’s screening happen.

The film has had screenings at festivals throughout North America, and also made its international premiere at Raindance in London, according to a press release .

‘All Sorts’

The film follows a data entry clerk as he tries to find excitement and love while navigating a new job, and the world of competitive folder filing. He stumbles across a folder-filer at the company, and the film shows their interesting office adventures.

“All Sorts” tells the story of a lonely data entry clerk looking for romance and excitement. Courtesy Vibrant Penguin

“All Sorts” was shot in Central Washington in 2018 by Los Angeles company Vibrant Penguin. Not only did Castañeda direct the movie, but he directed the award-winning film “ Cement Suitcase.”

Actor Benjamin Vargas teaches second-grade in Benton City, and will be hosting a question-and-answer session at the screening.

Vargas auditioned for the film in 2018 and ended up getting the role of Oscar. Now, he has been directing and producing short films of his own.

Tickets for the screening are on sale at the Fairchild Cinemas website.