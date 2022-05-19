Jets sign Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $20.55M contract
The Jets are now 3-for-3 with plenty of time to spare.
Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson became the last of the Jets’ three first-round draft picks to sign his contract on Wednesday, when he inked a four-year, $20.55 million contract. The deal for the No. 10-overall pick is expected to include a $12.1 million signing bonus and a standard fifth-year team option.
The Jets previously signed cornerback Sauce Gardner (No. 4) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (No. 26), so there won’t be a situation such as in 2018 or 2021 when the agents for first-round quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, respectively, were still negotiating with the team over the fine print as training camp got underway.
Rookie contracts are mostly predetermined by a wage scale, and draft picks participate in offseason workouts before signing under an understanding that the standard contract will be honored if an injury happens.
