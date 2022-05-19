ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York media members flock to Hollywood Reporter’s party

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
 3 days ago

New Yorkers jammed Hollywood Reporter’s party Tuesday . Earliest arrival was Rosanna Scotto who I think is still there. Plus Dan Abrams of WABC-TV, Chuck Scarborough of WNBC, CBS’ Gayle King , Channel 2’s Maurice DuBois, Don Lemon of what once was CNN.

Plus Geraldo Rivera whose mustache quivers on Fox and said: “I was married at this Pool Room in 2003. Aug. 3, no — Aug. 5, no — Aug. 7. My fifth wedding.”

Ann Coulter: “I’m doing a podcast.” Candace Bushnell: “I’m appearing at the Carlyle.” William Ivey Long who overcame costuming Broadway’s bomb “Diana.” Robert Zimmerman, running for Congress on un-gerrymandered Long Island. Brooke Shields and daughter. “Today” show’s Savannah/Hoda/Jenna bunched together like a corsage.

And a Melanie Roy who got introduced as “Rodney Dangerfield’s daughter who designs interiors.”

Top organizer Cinema Society’s Andrew Saffir hugged everyone — even someone outside looking for a bus. As to my own dazzling importance, a young skinny stunner in an apricot skirt so short it met the color beneath, was so excited at my presence that she asked me: “Miss, where’s the toilet?”

Nobody masked. Not ­Questlove, Charlamagne tha God, Tony Dokoupil, Carol Alt, Drew Nieporent who hasn’t missed a party since his bar mitzvah.

“Today” show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, left, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Wardrobe went from 6-inch platform heels to sneakers. One dude did tacky short-sleeved unironed untucked shirt. Stunning models thinner than my phone wore magnificent designer gowns — their necklines plunging below the Dead Sea.

The party’s two most gloriously gorgeous blonds were Maye Musk, Elon’s mom, who said, “I’m on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” and Sandra Lee, ex live-in of ex-Gov. Cuomo, who — with her new gent — said: “I’ve never been happier.”

Booking it

Melissa DeRosa , ­Cuomo’s former staffer, is writing a book. Everyone’s writing a book. Even illiterates.

She’s calling everyone to host a party for her. Cuomo victims plan to protest it. Nobody cares. She’s as popular as COVID.

Bruce’s act of action

Noel Ashman’s “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” is his second Fortress film starring Bruce Willis.

Noel: “We met in the early ’90s. Biggest star in the world but always down to earth. We shot in Puerto Rico. Only now we knew Bruce’s physical situation so we understood how to handle the work.

“We handled some issues by feeding him lines through an earpiece. He can do a small amount at a time — not the big stuff anymore. Jesse Metcalfe’s also in this so we planned for Bruce to work a few days at a time. Shoot five days, then he’s gone and actors work around him. Filming carefully, we tailored everything to accommodate him.

“We kept heavy action scenes to a minimum. There’s two big action scenes — beginning and end. We worked to not show his weakness. End of the movie’s a scene where he kills the bad guy. We shot very carefully.”

With this pandemic, kids have gone crazy. Can’t hug one another, snuggle one another, nuzzle one another, can’t even kiss one another. It’s like being ­married.

