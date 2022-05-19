FOX 11 Storm Chaser appears at Shawano's 'Touch a Truck' event

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Late in the spring season is prime time for growing baby animals at Mulberry Lane Farm in Calumet County, and this year is no exception. From chicks to goats, sheep to pigs, there is plenty of new life to take in on the farm in the weeks ahead for you and your family.
MOUNT MORRIS, Wis. (WSAW) - The silver alert for an 82-year-old man in Waushara County has been canceled. William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday. The silver alert was canceled Saturday around noon. He was found safely.
(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it's Appleton too.
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Power went out for numerous Manitowoc Public Utilities customers this morning. According to a news release from MPU, a car struck a power pole in the downtown area of the City at around 12:30 a.m. causing an outage for roughly 1,200 customers. Crews worked diligently to replace two broken poles...
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
UPDATE -- William Hendon has been found safe. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- WAUSHARA COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who went missing in Waushara County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 82-year-old William Hendon was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday on 24th Drive in Redgranite, town...
APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — If you drive through the neighborhoods of Appleton, you'll see dozens of yards with unusually tall grass, lined with hundreds of dandelions. "We participate every year," Sam Rabideau said.
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Bay View Middle School has been cleared for re-entry after it was evacuated for a strange odor Friday. The Howard-Suamico School District says around 11 a.m., two students reported experiencing nausea or feeling faint. The school nurse evaluated both students. The students were eventually released to their parents.
***This is a grant funded course for Brown County firefighters only. Attendees need to be FF1 certified and a full turnout gear is required to participate.****. This course provides the opportunity for the learner to develop the knowledge and skills needed to access the hazards and manage various farm rescue incidents.
NAVARINO (WLUK) -- A new pathway to the outdoors is open for business at the Navarino Nature Center in Shawano County. The mile-long Grace Trail was dedicated on Thursday, and the walk is designed to get people thinking. "This trail has the opportunity to change a lot of people's lives,...
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is utilizing a set of cameras to check license plates while they pass by drivers. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, one of their squad cars has an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR). How does the ALPR actually...
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Complaints about a railroad crossing in Appleton have been flooding into the city. The tracks on Badger Avenue, south of College Avenue had just been worked on and reopened on Saturday. Canadian National Railway, the company that owns the tracks, raised them by a few inches....
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee police are asking for any information regarding a man last seen on February 11. 36-year-old Justin Lee Dickenson’s last known whereabouts were within Shawano County. Identifying characteristics:. Left-hand tattoo that reads “JD”. Scar near right eye. Brown hair / Brown...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
Comments / 0