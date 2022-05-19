ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2,000-strong army of benefits inspectors to get powers to arrest fraudsters

By Harriet Line
 3 days ago

A 2,000-strong army of benefits inspectors will be given powers to arrest fraudsters, ministers will announce today.

In a crackdown on criminals, ‘trained specialists’ will be able to undertake arrests, execute warrants, conduct searches and seize evidence.

Ministers hope the new tools will save taxpayers £2billion in fraud over three years.

The benefits inspectors will review more than two million Universal Credit claims over the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kw4Uz_0fisCnIP00
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the welfare system is not a 'cash machine'

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey will today publish the ‘Fighting Fraud in the Welfare System’ outlining the plans.

A new civil penalty to ensure ‘adequate’ punishment for fraudsters has also been proposed, along with increased powers to require banks to securely share data.

A staggering £8.3billion was overpaid to claimants in 2020, mostly due to fraud.

Miss Coffey said: ‘The welfare system is there to help the most vulnerable.

'It is not a cash machine for callous criminals and it’s vital that money is well spent.’

