The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is once again unavailable to order with GM’s semi-autonomous Super Cruise feature, GM Authority has learned. As of the May 9th production date, all 2022 Cadillac Escalade units that are normally equipped with Super Cruise will not be built with this feature. Some readers may recall that Super Cruise was pulled from the Cadillac Escalade order books between October and early December of last year, so this isn’t the first time that GM has experienced a supply issue for its hands-free highway driving assistant. It seems likely that Super Cruise’s availability problems stem from the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO