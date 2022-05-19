ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Suspect in fire that damaged Visalia businesses appears in court

By Elisa Navarro
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkEdY_0fisAXC500

For several hours Wednesday morning, evidence was presented by both the prosecutor and defense attorney at the Tulare County Courthouse in the case of 56-year-old Jessie Hager.

The Visalia Police Department arrested him in early May for setting a dumpster on fire in downtown Visalia that destroyed three businesses.

Four witnesses took the stand, all of them addressing investigation discoveries that ultimately led to Hager's arrest - like surveillance video.

RELATED: Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire

Visalia Police Officer Russell Ortiz testified he knew of Hager from previous encounters while working for the Hope Unit, which works closely with the homeless community.

"I've had numerous encounters with him in the past," he said. "I noticed in the video he was wearing Nike Air Force ones. I noticed those from previous contacts that I had with him."

Lead Investigator Julie Pederson said surveillance video shows Hager approaching a different dumpster before walking towards the dumpster where the blaze started.

"The video where he picks up a piece of paper is a dumpster behind Montgomery Square," she saud. "Then he leaps from that area, walks west and ends up in alley behind Alejandra's."

The defense attorney says while video from the downtown area shows Hager, none of it points directly at the dumpster that caught fire.

After hearing evidence and arguments, what Hager will be facing next will be decided Thursday at 8:30 am.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
GV Wire

Barricaded Robbery Suspect at NE Fresno Save Mart Eludes Capture

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said that with officers and sheriff’s deputies unable to find a robbery suspect who had barricaded himself in a Save Mart supermarket in northeast Fresno, his department was returning control of the store to its managers. The chief’s announcement at about 4 p.m. Friday...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested Linked to Statewide Organized Retail Theft Ring

PITTSBURG — A man suspected of being part of a statewide retail theft operation was arrested by California Highway Patrol investigators. In addition to his arrest, more than $700,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered. Julio C. Cuellar, 45, was apprehended by investigators assigned to the CHP’s Organized Retail...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hope Unit#Nike Air Force
FOX40

Hour 9 of northeast Fresno standoff: Kastner delayed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As hour nine of a northeast Fresno standoff continues, officials from the Clovis Unified School District announced that class will be delayed for a nearby middle school. The standoff that started with a deputy-involved shooting at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, is now in its ninth hour as police surround the […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Murdered for Millions: 30 years after Ewell murders, a new look

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirty years ago, Fresno County sheriff's deputies found three murder victims in a case that would take years to solve even though the killer was right there in the home. "I guess you could say evil," said Chris Curtice, a retired former Fresno County Sheriff's Department...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Victim of deadly Hwy 58 shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man shot and killed while driving on Highway 58 earlier this month. On May 5, Daniell Mykal Williams, 24, of Bakersfield, was driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of Oildale robbery, shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fired a shot that wounded a man during a robbery outside an Oildale store has been convicted of eight felonies. Raymond Anthony Rojas, 33, faces a possible sentence of more than 50 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors. A Kern County jury Wednesday found Rojas guilty […]
OILDALE, CA
Madera Tribune

MPD identifies homicide victim

A driver hit a tree stump on the side of the road, which caused her vehicle to flip onto the driver’s side on Saturday. The driver was found to be twice over the legal limit and was arrested with a DUI. The Madera Police Department responded to an assault...
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy