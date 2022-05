WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) posted on social media that it is experiencing a high incidence of reports about a phone scam. Victims receive a phone call from a person, claiming to be a loved one, who has been involved in a traffic accident where a pregnant female was injured. The victim says they have been arrested for DWI and need money to avoid going to jail.

