ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Asian Fest happening Saturday in Indianapolis

By Nicole Griffin
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm866_0fis9blr00

INDIANAPOLIS — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance is gearing up for its biggest event of the year.

"Being a person from India and having an Asian heritage, it's even more important for me to celebrate it along with my fellow Hoosiers," Rupal Thanawala, president of the Asian American Alliance, said.

Asian Fest is happening Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, 4233 Lafayette Road. It's a chance to learn about Asian culture, food, arts, music, history and more.

WRTV's Nicole Griffin has more on what attendees can expect and talks to a performer.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material
| Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 3

Related
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Storm threat looms Saturday afternoon

The weather has already been active across central Indiana this Saturday morning. The initial round of showers and thunderstorms arrived in our northwestern counties shortly after 6 AM and were below the severe weather criteria. The storms still produced 40 MPH winds, small hail, and heavy rain too. Round one impacted Lafayette, Delphi, and Logansport. The storms weakened as they progressed into the Ft. Wayne area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

500 Festival announces VIPs, bands for parade

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced 14 marching bands that will perform in the 66th annual AES 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, May 28, as well as a list of featured guests and VIPs who are expected to participate in addition to the traditional 33 starting drivers in the Indianapolis 500 starting field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Griffin, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Fox 59

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival

INDIANAPOLIS – Get a taste of Italy at the 2022 Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival!. This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. We spoke to Kay Feeney-Caito and festival kitchen manager Lisa Meister about this year’s lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis 500 merchandise is ready for purchase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fans are headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the gift shop is just one option people can check out while at the track. Track President, Doug Boles announced that Indy500 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES merchandise is ready. Friday, Boles encouraged fans to take a tour...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Asian Pacific#Indy#Art#Asian Fest
WISH-TV

Kiritsis hostage, businessman Dick Hall dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Dick Hall, the man who was wired to a shotgun and held hostage by Tony Kiritsis in Indianapolis for three days in February 1977, has died. Friends confirmed Hall’s death, saying he died in his sleep Friday morning after a brief illness. Hall, who was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
indyschild.com

The Indiana Peony Festival in Noblesville

The Indiana Peony Festival is held every May on the weekend before Memorial Day. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared that the third Saturday in May will now be known as Indiana Peony Festival Day. Peony Festival Weekend Events:. PEONIES IN THE PARK. Friday, May 20, 7-9pm Seminary Park |...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

State conservation officer saves Kokomo man thrown into lake

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Conservation Officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday morning and saved the life of a man from Kokomo. Robert Boyd, 76, was boating on Mississinewa Lake just south of Peru when he was thrown out of the boat, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
KOKOMO, IN
WIBC.com

Data Suggests Indianapolis Is Not One Of The Happiest Cities In America

Happiness is an emotional state characterized by feelings of joy, satisfaction, contentment, and fulfillment. Some key signs of happiness include:. Feeing that you have accomplished (or will accomplish) what you want in life. Feeling satisfied with your life. Feeling positive more than negative. Having said that, why is Indy so...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Spots for Outdoor Summer Dining with Kids near Indianapolis

It’s patio season, which means taking advantage of these long days and warm nights in Indianapolis by dining outdoors. Here’s a round-up of some family-friendly, must-try restaurants that feature great outdoor dining. Fun Restaurants Near Indianapolis Where Families Can Dine Outside This Summer:. Baby’s. 2147 N. Talbott...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vnexplorer.net

Indiana Man Restores Classic Cars He Used To Love As A Kid

Who doesn’t dream of doing this with their childhood dream cars? — Studebaker made the Avanti four-seater hot rod as the last swan song for the Indiana auto maker. While the Avanti model wasn’t able to save the brand six decades ago, it did inspire an Indiana man to keep the cars alive. Mike Baker has made his childhood dreams come true with his restoration work at his auto shop.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy