Asian Fest happening Saturday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance is gearing up for its biggest event of the year.
"Being a person from India and having an Asian heritage, it's even more important for me to celebrate it along with my fellow Hoosiers," Rupal Thanawala, president of the Asian American Alliance, said.
Asian Fest is happening Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, 4233 Lafayette Road. It's a chance to learn about Asian culture, food, arts, music, history and more.
WRTV's Nicole Griffin has more on what attendees can expect and talks to a performer.
