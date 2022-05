Wilmer Sevigny, age 89, of Crookston, MN passed away on May 16, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Wilmer was born on August 1, 1932, to Leon and Clara (Dumas) Sevigny in Oakwood, ND. Wilmer grew up near Oakwood and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy. He later moved to Erskine, MN to farm with his parents.

