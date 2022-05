So you have been thinking about getting a new pet, how about a 19-foot tall giraffe, a ram, or and elephant? They are all for sale next month. The statues are part of an estate auction at 20 West Elizabeth Street in Waterloo. Glenn Paul is moving south and he is selling the animals that have been in his yard for years along with everything else, including the house and property.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO