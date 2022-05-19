ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Man arrested in shooting of Arlington dealership owner trying to recover car

By James Hartley
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old man is in custody after police said he shot a man who was trying to repossess a car , according to a news release from Arlington police.

Brian Espy has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery after he shot the 52-year-old owner of a used car dealership around 12:30 p.m. May 16 while the dealership owner was trying to take repossession of a car, according to police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue, according to police.

Employees at the dealership said Salem Autos owner Adel Elhindawi loaned the car to Espy while a car he’d bought from the lot was in the shop for mechanical issues and was trying to get it back when he was shot , according to KDFW (Fox 4).

An employee said the car was fixed and returned to Espy but the dealership didn’t get the loaner car back, KDFW reported.

“For somebody to do this to a loving person who was doing a favor who was helping them out who was going above and beyond to help them out,” Damien Espinoza, an employee at the dealership, told KDFW. “Give them a car when they needed a car. For them to do this to him, it’s senseless,”

Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Taskforce located Espy in Grand Prairie on Wednesday and took him into custody without incident, according to police.

As of the last update, Elhindawi is in critical condition.

IN THIS ARTICLE
