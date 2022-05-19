ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tallahassee Fire Department is looking for their next line of cadets

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
The Tallahassee Fire Department is giving young people a hands-on opportunity to learn the ropes of becoming hometown heroes.

The Tallahassee Fire Cadet Program is the first step to learning what it takes to become a firefighter.

From saving cats from trees, answering medical calls and keeping the community safe, this cadet program is helping young people commit to becoming a firefighter.

Matt O'Brien, Engineer Paramedic for the Tallahassee Fire Department told ABC 27, this cadet program reaches kids from all neighborhoods and gives them a chance to see themselves in a lifetime career.

"It gives different kids from different areas to interact with kids from different areas and it helps expand our reach out to the community," said O'Brien.

The Tallahassee fire cadet Program is holding an interest meeting Sunday, May 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2964 Municipal Way.

This program is open to young people ages 14 to 20.

