ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins P Chris Paddack undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJ4SP_0fis4cBr00

Minnesota Twins right-hander Chris Paddack will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow Wednesday.

Paddack, 26, required the procedure for the second time in his career. He also had Tommy John surgery in 2016 when he was a prospect in the San Diego Padres’ farm system.

The Twins placed Paddack on the 60-day injured list earlier this month. He finished the season 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA in five starts, tallying 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

Minnesota acquired Paddack from the Padres before the start of the season as part of a five-player trade. The Twins also received relief pitcher Emilio Pagan and pitcher Brayan Medina, while the Padres received reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Former Brave has been DFA’d by the Dodgers

After enduring a brutal stretch in Atlanta last season, Greene was eventually released by the Braves. The Dodgers picked him up, but he’s only pitched 8 innings for them in ‘21 and ‘22 and given up three runs. The 33-year-old should still have something left in the tank, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another chance somewhere else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving centerfield at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have a significant problem brewing in centerfield, and his name is Aaron Hicks. Hicks signed a seven-year, $70 million extension with the Yankees back in 2019, which expires in 2025. Management will have a 2026 club option to decide on, but at this point in time, there’s no question it will be declined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ bullpen dealt devastating injury blow

There is now a notable injury concern for the New York Yankees regarding Chad Green. The veteran reliever was forced to leave the Yankees’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to a right arm injury. He was brought into the game by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the contest, where he would go on to throw 11 pitches and record a pair of outs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

SI Swimsuit Models Throw First Pitch at Mets vs. Cardinals Game

Play ball! SI Swimsuit models traded swimwear for baseball jerseys two days after the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 covers. One of this year’s cover stars, Yumi Nu, along with fellow models Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly went out to the ball game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to watch the New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Chris Paddack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Era#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy